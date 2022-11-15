Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Grant Wahl to talk about the World Cup in Qatar. They also discuss the NFL head coaching debut of the Colts’ Jeff Saturday and examine how women athletes are benefitting from the new name, image, and likeness rules in college sports.

• Follow Grant Wahl on Twitter and subscribe to his website, Fútbol With Grant Wahl.

• Read Grant’s reporting on migrant workers in Qatar and how U.S. Soccer has addressed their treatment; his interview with Jeremy Schaap of ESPN; and his thoughts on the U.S. team roster.

• Watch the ESPN documentary Qatar’s World Cup, hosted by Schaap.

• FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the 32 World Cup teams should “let football take the stage” in Qatar.

• The U.S. Justice Department said in April that Qatar bribed FIFA officials to vote for it to host the tournament.

• Human rights groups, fans, and players have supported World Cup boycotts.

• In the face of FIFA’s admonition, the U.S. team unveiled a rainbow-themed logo at its World Cup training facility.

• The Qatari government ordered World Cup sponsor Budweiser to move its beer stalls to more discrete areas outside of stadiums.

• Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday to be the team’s head coach despite objections from team executives.

• Saturday defended his qualifications in his introductory press conference.

• The Washington Post: “How NFL teams use Black coaches to clean up their messes”

• The Auburn football team has rallied around interim coach Cadillac Williams.

• Kurt Streeter’s New York Times column on women athletes and NIL.

• Laura Wagner’s rebuttal for Defector.

• Kareem Copeland in the Washington Post on how South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is using her clout to get her players NIL deals.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Ronnie Brown:

Stefan’s Ronnie Brown: Charline Gibson, the wife of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson, snuck some pointed commentary about race into her 1970 book, A Wife’s Guide to Baseball.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss the TCU football team’s big win over the University of Texas.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

