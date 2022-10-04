Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the fallout from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions. They also talk about Aaron Judge’s quest for the American League home run record. Finally, chess champion and poker pro Jennifer Shahade joins for a conversation about cheating allegations in both sports.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Alex Kirshner in Slate: “Who’s to Blame for the NFL’s Tua Tagovailoa Disaster?”

• The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa has reportedly been fired.

• Aaron Judge tied the American League record with his 61st home run.

• Fred Bowen of the Washington Post’s KidsPost says Judge is closing in on the “real home run record.”

• Roger Maris Jr. agrees that 61 is the real record. Aaron Judge does not.

• Follow Jennifer Shahade on Twitter and buy her book Chess Queens.

• In a major chess ruckus, world champion Magnus Carlsen accused an American player, Hans Niemann, of being a cheater.

• Carlsen called cheating “an existential threat” to chess but claimed he was “limited” in what he could say about his allegations against Niemann. The Guardian told Carlsen to put up or shut up.

• Shahade wrote about the controversy for the Financial Times.

• A cheating allegation during a live-streamed poker tournament also went viral.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly “We got weights in fish!”:

Josh’s “We got weights in fish!”: Babe Ruth’s 1919 home run chase and Ed/Ned Williamson’s controversial 1884 record.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss the state of sports streaming and how they watch games in 2022.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.