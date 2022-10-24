Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by the Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh to talk about the Astros-Phillies World Series. They also discuss the decline of Russell Wilson, and possibly Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. And they assess whether Adam Silver’s NBA promotion and relegation talk is for real.

• Lindbergh’s story in the Ringer, “If the MLB Playoffs Are Random, Why Do We Watch?”

• The Houston Astros swept the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, while the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.

• The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote about Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper’s brilliant postseason and career.

• Yankees fans gave Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who was sitting behind home plate during Game 4, a couple of doses of Bronx hospitality.

• Doug Farrar and Albert Breer on Russell Wilson’s poor play this season.

• The Washington Post’s Jerry Brewer on Wilson’s “inauthenticity” and “awkwardness.”

• Adam Silver told employees of the Phoenix Suns that “the league has thought about relegation” as a way to stop teams from tanking.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly barefooted kicker:

Josh’s barefooted kicker: A theory on how to achieve sports happiness.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss egregious roughing-the-passer calls in the NFL and what if anything can be done about them.

