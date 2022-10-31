Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss Kyrie Irving and antisemitism. They also talk about the continued rise of Deion Sanders and Jackson State. And Claire Watkins of Just Women’s Sports comes on for a conversation about the championship game of the National Women’s Soccer League.

• In the New York Post, Mike Vaccaro says the Nets need “to show some backbone and move on from Kyrie Irving.”

• Rolling Stone on the documentary Irving tweeted about.

• Our 2020 discussion about anti-Semitism in sports.

• ESPN’s College Gameday came to Jackson, Mississippi, for the first time, thanks to Deion Sanders.

• Jon Wertheim’s 60 Minutes feature on Sanders.

• Candace Buckner in the Washington Post on the failures of Sanders’ Prime Prep.

• Will Sanders leave Jackson State for Georgia Tech?

• Watkins wrote that the Portland Thorns, a team at the center of the Yates report on abuse in the NWSL, withstood a tumultuous month to beat the Kansas City Current in the league championship game.

• After scoring the game’s opening goal, finals and league MVP Sophia Smith did a Michael Jordan shrug that went viral.

• Smith, a rising star on the U.S. women’s national team, said in an interview with Grant Wahl, “I want to be the best player in the world.”

• In Defector last year, Watkins wrote that the NWSL “has been exposed for operating at an intersection of ineptitude and malice.”

• Amid the scandals, NWSL attendance, sponsorship, and franchise values soared this year.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Eddie Robinson Jr.:

Stefan’s Eddie Robinson Jr.: In a first, the coaches of both teams in an NCAA men’s soccer game were women—Kim Wyant of NYU and Julianne Sitch of the University of Chicago. (They tied.)

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss the absence of Black American players from the World Series for the first time since 1950.

