Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the Warriors’ Draymond Green punching his teammate Jordan Poole. They also discuss 7-foot-4 basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama. Finally, the Athletic’s Steph Yang joins for a conversation about Sally Yates’ report on abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League.

• TMZ published a video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice.

• Marcus Thompson’s Athletic column on Draymond’s Warriors journey.

• Ethan Sherwood Strauss’ 2016 ESPN piece, “Golden State’s Draymond Green problem.”

• Victor Wembanyama thrilled the basketball world with his amazing Las Vegas debut.

• ESPN’s Jonathan Givony says Wembanyama has the perfect development situation in France.

• LeBron on Victor: “Everyone’s been, like, a unicorn over the years and he’s more like an alien.”

• Follow Steph Yang on Twitter and read her coverage of the Yates report on abuse in women’s soccer and the continuing fallout.

• Read the full report.

• Yates’ investigation was prompted by reporting last year by Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post and Meg Linehan of The Athletic.

• Washington Post columnist Sally Jenkins asked, “How many more times are we going to do this charade?”

• In 2021, Yang reported on how the structure of sports in the United States protects coaches who abuse their power.

• Players on the U.S. and England national teams displayed solidarity, and U.S. players were outspoken, at a friendly match at Wembley Stadium in London last week.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Mark Eaton:

Stefan’s Mark Eaton: On Chess.com’s report on cheating by American teenage grandmaster Hans Neimann and cheating in online Scrabble.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss baseball’s postseason format and whether any league has an ideal playoff structure.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

