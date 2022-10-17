Joel Anderson and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley to discuss a high-scoring weekend in college football. Joel, Stefan, and Vinson Cunningham of the New Yorker talk to ESPN’s Pablo Torre about the new HBO documentary 38 at the Garden, about the magical rise of Asian American point guard Jeremy Lin. Finally, Joel, Stefan, and Vinson review the new Neflix documentary, The Redeem Team, about the 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team.

• Read Alex Kirshner’s piece in Slate, “Tennessee Over Alabama Is Why God Invented College Football.”

• Washington Post reporter Chuck Culpepper’s roundup of the weekend in college football is titled, “Tennessee, TCU and Utah came back to win, and all that’s left are the tears.”

• Could Alabama be left out of this season’s college football playoff?

• Watch the new HBO Original documentary, 38 at the Garden, about the improbable rise of point guard Jeremy Lin and “Linsanity” in 2012.

• Torre profiled Lin, then a junior at Harvard, for Sports Illustrated in 2010. He also wrote back-to-back cover stories for the magazine during the peak of Linsanity.

• New York Times basketball writer Sopan Deb interviewed Lin about the documentary and the legacy of Linsanity.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Wat Misaka:

Joel’s Wat Misaka: On the long tradition of hyping basketball phenoms, from Wilt Chamberlain to Victor Wembanyama.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Vinson, and Stefan continue their conversation with ESPN’s Pablo Torre about the career and legacy of Jeremy Lin.

