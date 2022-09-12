Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham discuss the opening weekend of the NFL season and the rise of tennis phenoms Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek. They’re also joined by Josh Levin (same name, different guy) to discuss how he made the final stage of American Ninja Warrior.

• Kevin Draper of the New York Times rounded up the National Football League’s offseason issues. In Slate, Alex Kirshner previewed all 32 NFL teams.

• Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson turned down a reported five-year contract extension with $133 million guaranteed.

• Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid, who made an extra point and booted a kickoff through the goalposts, once wanted to play for Chelsea. Injured kicker Harrison Butker returned to kick a 54-yarder, taking just one step.

• New York Giants rookie head coach Brian Daboll went for the win. Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith played for a tie.

• The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay on Carlos Alcaraz’s U.S. Open triumph.

• Back in May, Isaac Butler wrote in Slate that Alcaraz had “totally upended men’s tennis.”

• Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur to win her third grand slam title, and her first not on clay.

• Follow Josh Levin on Instagram, check out his personal website, and watch the beginning and the end of his triumphant Stage 3 run.

• Ninja Josh has worked with students at Synapse School to design obstacles through the lens of disability rights and accessibility.

• Ninja Josh’s Instagram post after missing out on the Olympics.

• Listen to Ninja Josh’s previous Hang Up and Listen appearance, from 2017.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Dragonback:

Josh’s Dragonback: A journey through recent Knicks history, via the UltimateKnicks.com message board.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and Vinson discuss Aaron Judge’s home run chase, and his future with the Yankees.

