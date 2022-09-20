Josh Levin, Joel Anderson, and the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham discuss the NBA’s suspension of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett’s bizarre decisions. Finally, Josh and Stefan Fatsis speak with Olympic champion Mark Spitz about the new documentary series 72—A Gathering of Champions.

• Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million after the NBA commissioned investigation into his workplace conduct.

• Read that investigation and the ESPN story that inspired it.

• LeBron James and Chris Paul tweeted that Sarver’s punishment was too light.

• The Denver Broncos and their coach Nathaniel Hackett bumbled their way out of a field goal attempt on Sunday.

• In Week 1, Hackett made a bizarre decision to have his kicker attempt a 64-yard field goal.

• Hackett’s next-day explanation for that decision.

• The Athletic on how Chargers coach Brandon Staley makes 4th-down decisions.

• Watch the new documentary series 72—A Gathering of Champions, directed by Jonathan Hock, about the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, West Germany.

• Read Sports Illustrated writer Jerry Kirshenbaum’s contemporaneous reporting about Mark Spitz and his seven gold medals, and the terrorist massacre at the 1972 Games.

• Kirshenbaum wrote a 50th-anniversary remembrance in SI.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Fred Vinson:

Vinson’s Fred Vinson: An appreciation of Manu Ginobili.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Stefan continue their conversation with Mark Spitz about the 1972 Olympics.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis and Anna Rubanova.

