Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the Boston Celtics’ decision to suspend head coach Ime Udoka. They also talk about Roger Federer’s tearful retirement. Finally, Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today joins for a conversation about Brett Favre and the state’s enormous welfare scandal.

• The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for what was reported as an inappropriate relationship with a team employee.

• Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that Udoka had made “unwanted comments” toward the woman.

• The use of the word “consensual” by Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski “colored a lot of people’s assumptions about the relationship,” Tom Ley said in Defector, and led to bad takes by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Maitreyi Anantharaman wrote on the site.

• Questions about Adam Schefter’s initial reporting surrounded coverage of domestic abuse allegations against NFL player Dalvin Cook.

• Udoka’s suspension recalled cases involving former college football coach Bobby Petrino and college basketball coach Tyler Summitt.

• Louisa Thomas in the New Yorker on Roger Federer’s farewell.

• Christopher Clarey in the New York Times on Federer’s legacy.

• The photo of Federer and Rafael Nadal holding hands, by photographer Ella Ling.

• Wolfe’s recent scoop: “Former Gov. Phil Bryant helped Brett Favre secure welfare funding for USM volleyball stadium, texts reveal.”

• Her first big Favre story from back in April: “Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars.”

• Ben Mathis-Lilley’s Slate piece on the Favre welfare scandal.

Joel’s Butt Punt: Mississippi, a segregation academy, and a football field. (Listen to Joel’s One Year episode, “A Boycott in Mississippi.”)

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel shares his early-season college football takes with Josh and Stefan: Arizona State should just give up and Kansas is underrated.

