Josh Levin, Stefan Fatsis, and Vinson Cunningham are joined by Defector’s Maitreyi Anantharaman to discuss the WNBA playoffs. Dion Wright also joins to explain what it was like to guard LeBron James. Finally, they talk about Isiah Thomas’ “No Crime Day,” the subject of the first episode of Slate’s One Year: 1986 podcast.

• In Seattle’s opening-round win over Washington on Sunday, Bird became just the fourth WNBA or NBA player to record a playoff double-double in their 40s.

• In the WNBA semifinals, Bird and Seattle face the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces, coached by Becky Hammon.

• Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty is among a new generation of WNBA stars.

• Australian star Liz Cambage left the Los Angeles Sparks amid controversy before the season ended, and her WNBA career may be over.

• The WNBA approved the use of charter flights for teams during the playoff finals, but complaints among players persist.

• The Athletic’s Law Murray reported on how the game went down.

• LeBron and Jayson Tatum played in Seattle over the weekend. Tari Eason was excited.

• Josh’s extended Q-and-A with Isiah Thomas about No Crime Day.

• In 2016, Laura Wagner investigated whether Michael Jordan really said “Republicans buy sneakers, too.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Sylvia Fowles:

Stefan’s Sylvia Fowles: Princeton coach Pete Carril, who died last week at 92, was a basketball legend. Also, his teams were utterly excruciating to watch.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and Vinson discuss Leeds’ big Premier League win over Chelsea.

