The How Bill Russell Changed America Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Russell, the women’s European soccer championships, and The Rise of the Black Quarterback.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Josh Levin is joined by Aram Goudsouzian for a conversation about Bill Russell’s life and legacy; by Grant Wahl to talk about England’s historic victory at the women’s European soccer championships; and by Andscape’s Jason Reid to discuss Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, and Reid’s book Rise of the Black Quarterback.
• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.
• Aram Goudsouzian’s biography of Bill Russell, King of the Court.
• Jack Hamilton’s Slate obituary: “The Unfathomable Greatness of Bill Russell”
• An amazing Russell highlight reel.
• Follow Grant Wahl on Twitter and subscribe to his website.
• Wahl’s feature story on England’s historic win at the women’s European soccer championships.
• Eric Betts’ Slate piece on the England women.
• How the English newspapers covered the Lionesses’ win.
• Charlotte Harpur’s Athletic story on the history of women’s soccer in England.
• Follow Jason Reid on Twitter.
• Reid’s book Rise of the Black Quarterback.
• The Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson will reportedly be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
• The Arizona Cardinals put a clause in Kyler Murray’s contract that required him to study film. (That clause has since been removed.)
On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Andscape’s Jason Reid continue their conversation about his book Rise of the Black Quarterback.
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.