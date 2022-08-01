Hang Up and Listen

The How Bill Russell Changed America Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on Russell, the women’s European soccer championships, and The Rise of the Black Quarterback.

Episode Notes

Josh Levin is joined by Aram Goudsouzian for a conversation about Bill Russell’s life and legacy; by Grant Wahl to talk about England’s historic victory at the women’s European soccer championships; and by Andscape’s Jason Reid to discuss Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, and Reid’s book Rise of the Black Quarterback.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Aram Goudsouzian’s biography of Bill Russell, King of the Court.

• Jack Hamilton’s Slate obituary: “The Unfathomable Greatness of Bill Russell

• An amazing Russell highlight reel.

• Follow Grant Wahl on Twitter and subscribe to his website.

• Wahl’s feature story on England’s historic win at the women’s European soccer championships.

Eric Betts’ Slate piece on the England women.

How the English newspapers covered the Lionesses’ win.

• Charlotte Harpur’s Athletic story on the history of women’s soccer in England.

Follow Jason Reid on Twitter.

• Reid’s book Rise of the Black Quarterback.

• The Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson will reportedly be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

• The Arizona Cardinals put a clause in Kyler Murray’s contract that required him to study film. (That clause has since been removed.)

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Andscape’s Jason Reid continue their conversation about his book Rise of the Black Quarterback.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.

