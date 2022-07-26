The Pickleball Is Everywhere Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the world track and field championships, Vince McMahon, and the rise of pickleball.
Episode Notes
Josh Levin and the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham are joined by Tim Layden to discuss the record breakers of the world track and field championships; by Abe Riesman to talk about Vince McMahon’s scandal-laden retirement from WWE; and by Sarah Larson for a conversation about her New Yorker feature on pickleball.
• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.
• Follow Vinson Cunningham on Twitter.
• Follow Tim Layden on Twitter.
• Watch record-breaking performances from Sydney McLaughlin, Mondo Duplantis, and Noah Lyles at the world track and field championships.
• Follow Abe Riesman on Twitter and pre-order her biography of Vince McMahon, Ringmaster.
• McMahon retired as CEO and chairman of WWE after the Wall Street Journal reported that he paid more than $12 million in hush money to four women.
• Riesman’s New York magazine story, “She Was WWE’s First Female Referee. She Says Vince McMahon Raped Her.”
• Follow Sarah Larson on Twitter and read her New Yorker story, “Can Pickleball Save America?”
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Navratil chainsaw:
Josh’s Navratil chainsaw: Is Carl Lewis’ 30-foot long jump a myth or reality?
On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Vinson discuss a rumored trade proposal that would send the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown to the Nets for Kevin Durant.
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.