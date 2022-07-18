Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the opening weekend of the world track and field championships. They also talk about why the Angels are so bad in spite of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout and the Nationals’ Juan Soto dilemma. Finally, Puck’s Julia Ioffe joins for a conversation about Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• American hurdler Devon Allen was disqualified from the 110-meter hurdles final because his reaction time was a millisecond too quick.

• Twitter threads from Steve Magness and David Epstein on Allen’s DQ.

• A study commissioned by track and field’s international governing body showed that the federation’s false-start criteria might not be accurate.

• Fred Kerley led an American sweep of the men’s 100 meters.

• For the second straight year, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels made the MLB All-Star Game as both a pitcher and hitter.

• The Athletic’s Sam Blum wrote about the viral tweet comparing Ohtani to “Tungsten Arm O’Doyle of the 1921 Akron Groomsmen.”

• Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic examines whether the floundering Angels might trade Ohtani before he hits free agency next season.

• The Washington Nationals reportedly are open to trading 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto after Soto rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract offer.

• Soto was not pleased that details of his contract negotiations leaked to the press.

• Follow Julia Ioffe on Twitter and read her Puck story “The Trials of Brittney Griner.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly “Cannonball” Titcomb:

Stefan’s “Cannonball” Titcomb: A minor-league baseball player hit a 527-foot homer on Saturday. He plays for the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh continue their conversation about the world track and field championships, which are being hosted in Eugene, Oregon.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.