Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trade drama. They also talk about UCLA and USC moving to the Big Ten and assess the verbal sparring between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• NBA star Kevin Durant asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him.

• Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley pondered, “Does this make Durant a ridiculous baby-man?”

• Read Sam Anderson’s 2021 New York Times Magazine cover story, “Kevin Durant and (Possibly) the Greatest Basketball Team of All Time,” and listen to our conversation with Anderson about it.

• Alex Kirshner’s Slate piece on USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten.

• A West Virginia fan on the sometimes sad realities of conference realignment.

• Matthew Futterman in the New York Times on Nick Kyrgios’ fraught match against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Kyrgios’ win over Brandon Nakashima.

• Insider’s timeline of the Kyrgios-Tsitsipas relationship.

• The Canberra Times reported on Tuesday that Kyrgios is due to appear in court to face a charge that he assaulted a former girlfriend.

• Kyrgios said on Instagram in February that he’s struggled with suicidal thoughts.

• Louisa Thomas’ 2017 New Yorker profile of Kyrgios.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Badlands Booker:

Joel’s Badlands Booker: The latest record-breaking feats of pole vault prodigy Mondo Duplantis.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss trade possibilities for Kevin Durant.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.