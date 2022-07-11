The Chet Holmgren Goes to Summer League Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on fixing college football, Wimbledon, and new NBA stars.
Episode Notes
Joel Anderson, Josh Levin, and Ben Mathis-Lilley discuss their proposals for fixing college football. Josh then speaks with tennis writer Ben Rothenberg about Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon win over Nick Kyrgios. Finally, Joel, Josh, and Ben assess the rising stars of NBA Summer League.
• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.
• Follow Ben Mathis-Lilley on Twitter and pre-order his book The Hot Seat.
• CBS Sports’ series on the future of college football.
• Follow Ben Rothenberg on Twitter and listen to his podcast No Challenges Remaining.
• Isaac Butler in Slate: “Nobody Won Wimbledon”
• Rothenberg’s pre-Wimbledon Slate piece on the tournament’s Russia ban.
• Alex Kirshner’s Slate story on Chet Holmgren’s NBA Summer League debut.
• ESPN’s rundown of the top five players in Summer League so far.
• The best way to consume Summer League: the WorldWideWob Twitter feed.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Nyckoles Harbor:
Josh’s Nyckoles Harbor: Everything you need to know about Anthony Morrow’s single-game Summer League scoring record.
On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Josh, and Ben discuss America’s most interesting college football programs.
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.