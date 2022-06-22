Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski to discuss the Stanley Cup Finals. They also talk about Dream On, the ESPN documentary on the 1996 U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team. Finally, they assess Nike upon its 50th anniversary.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Carla McGhee:

Stefan’s Carla McGhee: Stefan is to his daughter in Scrabble the way Dell Curry is to Stephen in basketball.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss where Steph Curry fits into the NBA firmament after winning his fourth NBA title.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.