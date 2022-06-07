The Soccer in a Time of War Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA Finals, the Ukraine soccer team, and Oklahoma softball.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin assess the back-and-forth NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics. The New York Times’ Andrew Das also joins to talk about Ukraine’s loss to Wales in a World Cup playoff match. Finally, they discuss the Oklahoma softball juggernaut.
• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.
• Via Timothy Burke, Jordan Poole’s half-court shot as called on French TV.
• The Warriors’ Draymond Green showed up big in Game 2.
• The Athletic’s Joe Vardon says the Celtics missed a chance to bait Green into an ejection.
• Follow Andrew Das on Twitter and read his New York Times story about Ukraine’s heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Wales in a men’s World Cup playoff match.
• Nick Ames of the Guardian talked to Ukraine’s players at their playoff training camp in Slovenia: “Everyone here carries their own trauma with them.”
• In SI.com, Caleb Larson wrote that Ukraine was playing not only for a World Cup slot but its “permanent presence in Europe, irrespective of Moscow’s designs on the country,”
• The United States will play Wales in its first World Cup match on Nov. 21.
• The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay on Oklahoma, softball’s “wonderful monster.”
• ESPN’s Tim Keown on Oklahoma slugger Jocelyn Alo.
• Power Plays’ Lindsay Gibbs on ESPN’s big investment in softball coverage.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Lauren Chamberlain:
Josh’s Lauren Chamberlain: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal, and tennis inevitability.
On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss five Tampa Bay Rays players refusing to wear a Pride rainbow on their jerseys.
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.