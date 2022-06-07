Hang Up and Listen

The Soccer in a Time of War Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA Finals, the Ukraine soccer team, and Oklahoma softball.

Episode Notes

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin assess the back-and-forth NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics. The New York Times’ Andrew Das also joins to talk about Ukraine’s loss to Wales in a World Cup playoff match. Finally, they discuss the Oklahoma softball juggernaut.

• Via Timothy Burke, Jordan Poole’s half-court shot as called on French TV.

• The Warriors’ Draymond Green showed up big in Game 2.

• The Athletic’s Joe Vardon says the Celtics missed a chance to bait Green into an ejection.

Follow Andrew Das on Twitter and read his New York Times story about Ukraine’s heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Wales in a men’s World Cup playoff match.

• Nick Ames of the Guardian talked to Ukraine’s players at their playoff training camp in Slovenia: “Everyone here carries their own trauma with them.”

• In SI.com, Caleb Larson wrote that Ukraine was playing not only for a World Cup slot but its “permanent presence in Europe, irrespective of Moscow’s designs on the country,”

The United States will play Wales in its first World Cup match on Nov. 21.

• The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay on Oklahoma, softball’s “wonderful monster.”

• ESPN’s Tim Keown on Oklahoma slugger Jocelyn Alo.

• Power Plays’ Lindsay Gibbs on ESPN’s big investment in softball coverage.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Lauren Chamberlain:

Josh’s Lauren Chamberlain: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal, and tennis inevitability.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss five Tampa Bay Rays players refusing to wear a Pride rainbow on their jerseys.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

