Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin assess the back-and-forth NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics. The New York Times’ Andrew Das also joins to talk about Ukraine’s loss to Wales in a World Cup playoff match. Finally, they discuss the Oklahoma softball juggernaut.

• Via Timothy Burke, Jordan Poole’s half-court shot as called on French TV.

• The Warriors’ Draymond Green showed up big in Game 2.

• The Athletic’s Joe Vardon says the Celtics missed a chance to bait Green into an ejection.

• Follow Andrew Das on Twitter and read his New York Times story about Ukraine’s heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Wales in a men’s World Cup playoff match.

• Nick Ames of the Guardian talked to Ukraine’s players at their playoff training camp in Slovenia: “Everyone here carries their own trauma with them.”

• In SI.com, Caleb Larson wrote that Ukraine was playing not only for a World Cup slot but its “permanent presence in Europe, irrespective of Moscow’s designs on the country,”

• The United States will play Wales in its first World Cup match on Nov. 21.

• The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay on Oklahoma, softball’s “wonderful monster.”

• ESPN’s Tim Keown on Oklahoma slugger Jocelyn Alo.

• Power Plays’ Lindsay Gibbs on ESPN’s big investment in softball coverage.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Lauren Chamberlain:

Josh’s Lauren Chamberlain: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal, and tennis inevitability.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss five Tampa Bay Rays players refusing to wear a Pride rainbow on their jerseys.

