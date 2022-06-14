Joel Anderson and Josh Levin are joined by the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham to discuss Steph Curry and the NBA Finals. Then, they review the Adam Sandler basketball movie Hustle. Finally, ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg joins Joel and Josh to talk about the debut weekend of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

• Steph Curry scored 43 points to lead the Warriors to a Game 4 NBA Finals win over the Celtics.

• Jayson Tatum has struggled so far, but Draymond Green says Tatum is “taking what the defense gives him.”

• Vulture’s guide to Hustle’s NBA cameos.

• Juancho Hernangomez and Anthony Edwards are friends in real life.

• Follow Kevin Van Valkenburg on Twitter and read his dispatch from the first event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

• PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says the golfers that have defected for the LIV Tour “need us.”

• Greg Norman claims the Saudis offered Tiger Woods a dollar figure in the “high nine digits.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Moe Wagner:

Joel’s Moe Wagner: Why Rickey Henderson left Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel and Josh discuss new allegations against quarterback Deshaun Watson and Washington Commanders coach Jack Del Rio calling the Jan. 6 riot a “dustup.”

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

