Vinson Cunningham and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Slate’s Jack Hamilton to discuss the dominance of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the joy of the Golden State Warriors, and more from the NBA playoffs. Next, they assess the new era of de facto free agency in college sports. Finally, Kalyn Kahler of Defector joins Vinson and Stefan to talk about the NFL draft and her story about a rape allegation against new Cincinnati Bengals lineman Jackson Carman.

• Follow Jack Hamilton on Twitter, read his coverage of the NBA playoffs for Slate, and buy his book, Just Around Midnight: Rock and Roll and the Racial Imagination.

• What worked for the Boston Celtics against Kevin Durant did not work against Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

• Read Vinson’s essay in the New Yorker about Durant and the demise of the Brooklyn Nets.

• David Roth of Defector on Giannis’s highlight-reel self-alley-oop dunk against Boston.

• Hamilton wrote that the revival of the Warriors, who beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, is a “palate cleanser” for the NBA.

• Matt Norlander of CBS Sports on University of Miami basketball player Isaiah Wong, who threatened to transfer if he didn’t receive a bigger name, image, and likeness contract from a booster.

• Alabama football coach Nick Saban said the emerging chaos in the transfer market for college athletes was “not sustainable.”

• Dan Wolken of USA Today wrote that college sports needs to collectively bargain with athletes.

• In Sportico, former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon, the lead plaintiff in a landmark NIL lawsuit against the NCAA, said that the “whole controversy was avoidable.”

• Follow Kalyn Kahler on Twitter and read her story in Defector, “What Did The Bengals Know About Jackson Carman?”

• The NFL draft was held in Las Vegas, completing the league’s embrace of the gambling capital.

• Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated wrote about the rise of the edge rusher in the NFL. Wide receivers were also in demand. Quarterbacks were not.

• In Slate, Alex Kirshner wrote about the most intriguing picks in the draft.

• “Punt God” Matt Araiza of San Diego State was not happy that he was the third punter selected.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly reverse confusion:

Stefan’s reverse confusion: The rise of the “edge” in the NFL. Or is it “EDGE”?

On this week’s bonus segment, Vinson and Stefan are joined by Kalyn Kahler of Defector to continue their conversation about her story on Bengals lineman Jackson Carman.

