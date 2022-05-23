The Best College Football Feud Ever Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA playoffs and Patrick Beverley, Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher, and U.S. Soccer’s equal pay deal.
Episode Notes
Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Jack Hamilton to discuss the NBA playoffs and Patrick Beverley’s chaotic media appearances; by Alex Kirshner to talk about the war of words between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher; and by the Washington Post’s Molly Hensley-Clancy to assess U.S. Soccer’s landmark equal pay deal.
• Follow Jack Hamilton on Twitter, read his coverage of the NBA playoffs for Slate, and buy his book, Just Around Midnight: Rock and Roll and the Racial Imagination.
• The Miami Heat have taken a 2-1 series lead against the Boston Celtics thanks to two good quarters.
• The Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins is very good now.
• Defector’s Giri Nathan recaps Patrick Beverley’s trip through the ESPN car wash.
• Some Beverley highlights: “ain’t nobody afraid of anybody there in Phoenix” and sweating out wine.
• Among the current and former players to call out Beverley: Damian Lillard, Danny Green, and Matt Barnes.
• Follow Alex Kirshner on Twitter, read his work in Slate, and listen to his podcast Split Zone Duo.
• Listen to Nick Saban’s comments about Jimbo Fisher and Fisher’s response.
• The Athletic’s long feature on the fraught history between Saban and Fisher.
• Follow Molly Hensley-Clancy on Twitter and read her work in the Washington Post.
• U.S. Soccer announced a labor agreement that equalizes pay for members of the men’s and women’s national teams, including World Cup bonuses.
• Christina Cauterucci in Slate on the labor deal’s “radical genius.”
• Grant Wahl wrote that U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone, who brokered the deal, is “a transformative figure in the history of soccer in the United States.”
• With two U.S. players, Lindsey Horan and Catarina Macario, Lyon thumped Barcelona for its eighth women’s Champions League title.
• In Slate, Eric Betts wrote about Macario’s breakout season. Wahl interviewed Horan about playing in Europe versus the United States and wrote about Barcelona’s rise in women’s soccer.
• Read Hensley-Clancy’s reporting on abuse and misconduct allegations against male coaches in the National Women’s Soccer League.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Walt Budko:
Stefan’s Walt Budko: A tribute to Roger Angell, who died last week at 101.
On this week’s bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and the Washington Post’s Molly Hensley-Clancy discuss Hensley-Clancy’s story about college athletes who’ve died by suicide and the mental health crisis in college sports.
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.