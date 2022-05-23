Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Jack Hamilton to discuss the NBA playoffs and Patrick Beverley’s chaotic media appearances; by Alex Kirshner to talk about the war of words between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher; and by the Washington Post’s Molly Hensley-Clancy to assess U.S. Soccer’s landmark equal pay deal.

• The Miami Heat have taken a 2-1 series lead against the Boston Celtics thanks to two good quarters.

• The Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins is very good now.

• Defector’s Giri Nathan recaps Patrick Beverley’s trip through the ESPN car wash.

• Some Beverley highlights: “ain’t nobody afraid of anybody there in Phoenix” and sweating out wine.

• Among the current and former players to call out Beverley: Damian Lillard, Danny Green, and Matt Barnes.

• Listen to Nick Saban’s comments about Jimbo Fisher and Fisher’s response.

• The Athletic’s long feature on the fraught history between Saban and Fisher.

• U.S. Soccer announced a labor agreement that equalizes pay for members of the men’s and women’s national teams, including World Cup bonuses.

• Christina Cauterucci in Slate on the labor deal’s “radical genius.”

• Grant Wahl wrote that U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone, who brokered the deal, is “a transformative figure in the history of soccer in the United States.”

• With two U.S. players, Lindsey Horan and Catarina Macario, Lyon thumped Barcelona for its eighth women’s Champions League title.

• In Slate, Eric Betts wrote about Macario’s breakout season. Wahl interviewed Horan about playing in Europe versus the United States and wrote about Barcelona’s rise in women’s soccer.

• Read Hensley-Clancy’s reporting on abuse and misconduct allegations against male coaches in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Walt Budko:

Stefan’s Walt Budko: A tribute to Roger Angell, who died last week at 101.

On this week’s bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and the Washington Post’s Molly Hensley-Clancy discuss Hensley-Clancy’s story about college athletes who’ve died by suicide and the mental health crisis in college sports.

