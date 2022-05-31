The Most Interesting Fantasy Sports Dispute Ever Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA Finals, Josh Donaldson vs. Tim Anderson, and Tommy Pham vs. Joc Pederson.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Josh Levin and Joel Anderson are joined by Jack Hamilton to discuss the Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals matchup. Bradford William Davis then joins to talk about Josh Donaldson’s suspension for calling Tim Anderson “Jackie” and Tommy Pham slapping Joc Pederson for allegedly cheating in fantasy football.
• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.
• Follow Jack Hamilton on Twitter and buy his book, Just Around Midnight: Rock and Roll and the Racial Imagination.
• Hamilton’s latest Slate piece: “What the Golden State Warriors Have to Fear”
• The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum wore a Kobe Bryant armband in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
• Follow Bradford William Davis on Twitter and read his Defector story on Josh Donaldson and Tim Anderson.
• Stephanie Apstein’s 2019 Sports Illustrated profile of Anderson.
• Alex Kirshner in Slate on Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson’s fantasy football feud.
• Defector’s Tom Ley called it the sports story of the year.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Jeff Wilson:
Josh’s Jeff Wilson: Is the “rebuilding year” a thing of the past?
On this week’s bonus segment, Joel and Josh discuss the sports world’s response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.