Hang Up and Listen

The Most Interesting Fantasy Sports Dispute Ever Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA Finals, Josh Donaldson vs. Tim Anderson, and Tommy Pham vs. Joc Pederson.

Josh Levin and Joel Anderson are joined by Jack Hamilton to discuss the Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals matchup. Bradford William Davis then joins to talk about Josh Donaldson’s suspension for calling Tim Anderson “Jackie” and Tommy Pham slapping Joc Pederson for allegedly cheating in fantasy football.

Follow Jack Hamilton on Twitter and buy his book, Just Around Midnight: Rock and Roll and the Racial Imagination.

• Hamilton’s latest Slate piece: “What the Golden State Warriors Have to Fear

• The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum wore a Kobe Bryant armband in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Follow Bradford William Davis on Twitter and read his Defector story on Josh Donaldson and Tim Anderson.

• Stephanie Apstein’s 2019 Sports Illustrated profile of Anderson.

• Alex Kirshner in Slate on Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson’s fantasy football feud.

• Defector’s Tom Ley called it the sports story of the year.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Jeff Wilson:

Josh’s Jeff Wilson: Is the “rebuilding year” a thing of the past?

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel and Josh discuss the sports world’s response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

Hosts

  • Josh Levin is Slate’s national editor. He is the host of Season 4 of Slow Burn and co-hosts the sports podcast Hang Up and Listen. He is the author of The Queen: The Forgotten Life Behind an American Myth.

  • Joel Anderson is a staff writer at Slate and the host of Seasons 3 and 6 of Slow Burn. Previously, he worked as a reporter on sports, culture, and politics for ESPN and BuzzFeed News.