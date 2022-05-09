The How Rich Strike Struck It Rich Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the Kentucky Derby, Brittney Griner, the Ryder Cup, and sports trivia.
Episode Notes
Vinson Cunningham, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by the New York Times‘ Joe Drape to talk about Rich Strike’s upset Kentucky Derby win. They also discuss Brittney Griner’s continued detention in Russia. Finally, Shane Ryan joins for a conversation about the Ryder Cup and sports trivia.
• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.
• Follow Joe Drape on Twitter and buy his books.
• Read Drape’s stories on last-minute entry Rich Strike’s come-from-behind Kentucky Derby win and instant feel-good narrative.
• Watch an overhead view of the race with the dramatic call by NBC’s Larry Collmus.
• Read Drape’s feature story on Medina Spirit, whose 2021 Kentucky Derby win was revoked because of a positive drug test.
• The U.S. government now says that Brittney Griner has been “wrongfully detained” in Russia.
• Jonathan Abrams and Tania Ganguli in the New York Times: “Why Brittney Griner Could Be the Last American Basketball Star in Russia”
• The WNBA has a major roster crunch.
• Follow Shane Ryan on Twitter, buy his book The Cup They Couldn’t Lose, and sign up for Apocalypse Sports Trivia.