Vinson Cunningham, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the epic Game 1 of the Nets-Celtics series. They also talk about the Minnesota Timberwolves, young playoff stars, and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai. Finally, the Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh joins for a conversation about near-perfection at the start of the baseball season.

• The Celtics won Game 1 against the Nets on a pirouetting layup by Jayson Tatum.

• Kyrie Irving’s post-game comments on his relationship with Celtics fans.

• Jack Hamilton in Slate: “This Should Be the Most Entertaining NBA Playoffs in Years”

• The ageless Chris Paul dominated the Pelicans.

• Mark Fainaru-Wada and Steve Fainaru in ESPN on Joe Tsai, the NBA, and China.

• Josh wrote about 20-year-old Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki’s near back-to-back perfect games.

• Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said he wasn’t upset about being lifted after pitching seven perfect innings against the Twins.

• In other pitching news, Nestor Cortes of the Yankees tossed an “immaculate inning”—nine pitches, nine strikes, three strikeouts—and rookie Hunter Greene of the Reds threw a record 39 pitches above 100 mph in just five-plus innings.

•Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Ron Necciai:

Vinson’s Ron Necciai: On the Timberwolves’ spotty playoff history, and the greatness of Stephon Marbury.

In this week’s bonus segment for Slate Plus members, the Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh joins Vinson, Stefan, and Josh to talk about the death of the designated hitter and the imminent death of sign-stealing in baseball.

