Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss Kansas’ win over North Carolina’s in the men’s basketball title game, and the Athletic’s Chantel Jennings joins to talk about South Carolina’s win over UConn for the women’s title. Finally, they talk about Eric Church, and when it’s OK for sports to trump social and professional obligations.

• Kansas came back to beat North Carolina in the NCAA men’s title game.

• Alex Kirshner in Slate: “I Have No Idea What North Carolina Fans Are Supposed To Do With That”

• “It’s live action, Tracy,” according to UNC coach Hubert Davis.

• South Carolina dominated UConn to win the NCAA women’s basketball championship.

• Jennings’ Athletic pieces on the parallels between the South Carolina and UConn programs, on South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, and on Aliyah Boston’s dominance.

• Musician Eric Church bailed on a sold-out arena show to see his beloved North Carolina Tar Heels play in the Final Four.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Earnest Crumbley:

Josh’s Earnest Crumbley: Racing through a crazy two weeks in men’s and women’s professional tennis.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss North Carolina’s thrilling Final Four win over Duke.

