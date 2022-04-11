Vinson Cunningham, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Slate’s Jim Newell also joins to discuss Tiger Woods’ dramatic return at the Masters. Finally, they assess the Los Angeles Lakers’ terrible season.

• Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed while walking on the side of a highway.

• The Washington Post’s Les Carpenter wrote that “Dwayne Haskins’ legacy can’t be measured with statistics.”

• The Big Ten Network feature on Haskins and his sister Tamia.

• Adam Schefter’s initial news report described Haskins as “struggling to catch on,” while Gil Brandt said he was “a guy living to be dead.”

• Laura Okmin’s Twitter thread on her interview with Haskins.

• Follow Jim Newell on Twitter and read his stories about the speculation over whether Tiger Woods would play at the Masters and Woods’ 1-under first round.

• Alex Kirshner in Slate: “Tiger Woods Is Playing With House Money Now”

• Scottie Scheffler won the Masters, his fourth victory in his last six tournaments.

• Read about what went wrong with the Lakers in the Los Angeles Times and ESPN.

• The Athletic’s John Hollinger on the Lakers’ rocky path back to contention.

• The Athletic’s Bill Oram on the team’s shabby treatment of coach Frank Vogel.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Sandro Mamukelashvili:

Stefan’s Sandro Mamukelashvili: Stefan went 6-for-6 in pickup softball. Rennie Stennett and Wilbert Robinson went 7-for-7 in Major League Baseball. Robinson also caught a grapefruit dropped from a plane.

On this week’s bonus segment, Vinson, Stefan, and Josh discuss the matchups in the NBA’s play-in tournament and the future of the play-in format.

