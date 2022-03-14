Hang Up and Listen

The Quarterback Roulette Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, March Madness, and Calvin Ridley.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Joel Anderson and Josh Levin are joined by the Ringer’s Bryan Curtis to discuss Tom Brady’s unretirement and other huge quarterback news. Alex Kirshner also joins to discuss March Madness storylines and Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s suspension for betting on NFL games.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

Follow Bryan Curtis on Twitter and listen to his podcast the Press Box.

• Go figure, Tom Brady isn’t retiring after all.

• ESPN’s Bill Barnwell on Seattle’s move to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

Deshaun Watson won’t be facing criminal charges. What does that mean for his NFL future?

Follow Alex Kirshner on Twitter and listen to his podcast Split Zone Duo.

• ESPN’s guides to the men’s tournament and the women’s tournament.

• Pat Forde’s Sports Illustrated column on Will Wade’s ouster by LSU.

• Alex’s Slate piece on Calvin Ridley and “the NFL’s new gambling problem.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly John “Hot Rod” Williams:

Joel’s John “Hot Rod” Williams: The century-long history of conference basketball tournaments, and Chattanooga’s amazing title-winning buzzer beater.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Josh, and Bryan Curtis assess the NFL’s “announcer empowerment era.”

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.

Advertisement

About the Show

A weekly sports discussion show from Slate. Hang Up and Listen features Slate personalities Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Josh Levin is Slate’s national editor. He is the host of Season 4 of Slow Burn and co-hosts the sports podcast Hang Up and Listen. He is the author of The Queen: The Forgotten Life Behind an American Myth.

  • Joel Anderson is a staff writer at Slate and the host of Seasons 3 and 6 of Slow Burn. Previously, he worked as a reporter on sports, culture, and politics for ESPN and BuzzFeed News.