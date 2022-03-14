The Quarterback Roulette Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, March Madness, and Calvin Ridley.
Episode Notes
Joel Anderson and Josh Levin are joined by the Ringer’s Bryan Curtis to discuss Tom Brady’s unretirement and other huge quarterback news. Alex Kirshner also joins to discuss March Madness storylines and Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s suspension for betting on NFL games.
• Follow Bryan Curtis on Twitter and listen to his podcast the Press Box.
• Go figure, Tom Brady isn’t retiring after all.
• ESPN’s Bill Barnwell on Seattle’s move to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos.
• Deshaun Watson won’t be facing criminal charges. What does that mean for his NFL future?
• Follow Alex Kirshner on Twitter and listen to his podcast Split Zone Duo.
• ESPN’s guides to the men’s tournament and the women’s tournament.
• Pat Forde’s Sports Illustrated column on Will Wade’s ouster by LSU.
• Alex’s Slate piece on Calvin Ridley and “the NFL’s new gambling problem.”
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly John “Hot Rod” Williams:
Joel’s John “Hot Rod” Williams: The century-long history of conference basketball tournaments, and Chattanooga’s amazing title-winning buzzer beater.
On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Josh, and Bryan Curtis assess the NFL’s “announcer empowerment era.”
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.