Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the top storylines from the men’s NCAA tournament, and they’re joined by the Athletic’s Chantel Jennings for a conversation about the women’s tournament. Finally, they talk about the Cleveland Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson.

• Arizona beat TCU with the help of a “bonkers” non-call at the end of regulation.

• In Slate, Alex Kirshner digs into how Saint Peter’s and coach Shaheen Holloway shocked the world.

• Follow Chantel Jennings on Twitter and read her profile of South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston.

• The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach on parity in women’s college basketball.

• How Creighton stunned Iowa and Caitlin Clark, South Dakota shocked Baylor, and Princeton toppled Kentucky.

• Sports Illustrated’s Emma Baccellieri on the quest for equity at the women’s tournament.

• UConn’s Paige Bueckers has a massive NIL haul.

• The Cleveland Browns’ statement on their trade for Deshaun Watson.

• Watson’s deal with the Browns seems designed so he can avoid potential financial penalties.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly BUSHVELD:

Josh’s BUSHVELD: Wordle alternatives for sports fans, including CFBordle and Poeltl.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss Lia Thomas’ performance (and the reaction to it) at the NCAA swimming championships.

