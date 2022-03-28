Joel Anderson and Stefan Fatsis discuss the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments with the Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach. New York Times national politics reporter, CNN political analyst, and soccer fan Astead Herndon joins to talk about the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s 5–1 thrashing of Panama, and other World Cup developments. Finally, Joel interviews ESPN’s Bomani Jones about his new HBO sports talk show, Game Theory With Bomani Jones.

Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

Read Stefan’s story in Slate, “I Was Going to Quit Playing Competitive Scrabble. Then Something Utterly Nuts Happened,” about playing BUSHVELD in Scrabble.

Follow Nicole Auerbach on Twitter and read her Athletic stories on fans who picked 15-seed St. Peter’s to go deep in the NCAA tournament, Louisville head coach Jeff Walz, and increased parity in women’s basketball.

In the Elite Eight, North Carolina routed underdog St. Peters, a blowout reminiscent of Michigan State over Penn in the 1979 Final Four.

Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, and Villanova make this a blue-blood Final Four.

In Slate, Tom Scocca bid farewell to Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, “the sorest of sore losers.”

Stanford and South Carolina booked spots in the women’s Final Four.

Follow Astead Herndon on Twitter.

The U.S. men’s national soccer team moved to the brink of World Cup finals qualification with a 5–1 win over Panama.

Grant Wahl wrote that Christian Pulisic, who scored three goals, “needed a defining performance like this for the United States.”

In Slate, Eric Betts wrote about the U.S. team’s 0–0 draw in Mexico City last week.

Canada qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Italy lost to North Macedonia and failed to qualify for the second straight time.

Watch the new HBO sports talk show Game Theory With Bomani Jones.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Matt Doherty:

Stefan’s Matt Doherty: On watching last week’s U.S.-Mexico game in the legendary Estadio Azteca, and American fans a quarter century ago and now.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Nicole Auerbach discuss the Athletic’s story about Urban Meyer’s “disastrous” year as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.