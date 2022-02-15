Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Bengals. They’re also joined by David Epstein to discuss the decision to allow Kamila Valieva to skate in the Olympics. Finally, they assess the mega-trade between the Nets and 76ers.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Alex Kirshner in Slate on how the Rams won the Super Bowl.

• Follow David Epstein on Twitter, buy his books, and subscribe to his newsletter, Range Widely.

• The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday allowed 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete at the Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication.

• Louis Radnofsky and Georgi Kantchev of the Wall Street Journal profiled Valieva’s polarizing coach, Eteri Tutberidze.

• Read an explainer on why “Russia” was banned from international sports for running a state-sponsored anti-doping program but the “Russian Olympic Committee” wasn’t.

• Writing in Slate last year, Yana Pashaeva explained how Russia has benefited from the ban.

• Josh’s Slate piece on the NBA’s new age of passive-aggression.

• ESPN’s tick-tock on the Simmons-Harden negotiations.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Erin Jackson:

Joel’s Erin Jackson: Sherman Lewis was a hot NFL assistant. Why didn’t he ever get a shot to be a head coach?

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh talked about Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic struggles, and how she’s talked about them.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.