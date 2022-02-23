The Fight in the Handshake Line Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the Olympics, the Michigan-Wisconsin scuffle, and a proposed Saudi golf tour.
Episode Notes
Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Justin Peters for an Olympics wrap-up. They also discuss the Wisconsin-Michigan handshake line scuffle. Finally, Slate’s Alex Kirshner joins to talk about Saudi Arabia’s efforts to start a new golf tour.
• Follow Justin Peters on Twitter and read his Olympics coverage for Slate.
• Justin on Jessie Diggins and why the Olympics matter.
• Justin on how the Valieva scandal exposed the United States’ Olympic cowardice.
• ProPublica and the New York Times on how Chinese bots pushed a fake Olympics narrative.
• Raw video of the Michigan-Wisconsin handshake line confrontation.
• ESPN’s Myron Medcalf on Juwan Howard’s suspension.
• Follow Alex Kirshner on Twitter and read his Slate piece, “The Saudi Incursion Into Pro Golf That Could Torpedo the PGA Tour.”
• Phil Mickelson released a statement apologizing for his comments about the Saudi golf league.
• The Washington Post reported that Trump golf courses could host events on the Saudi tour.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Marques Johnson:
Josh’s Marques Johnson: a Ben Simmons mea culpa.
On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, Josh, and Justin Peters discuss the greatness of Chad Salmela and Justin’s efforts to invent Fast Curling.
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.