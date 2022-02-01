Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and special guest Louisa Thomas of the New Yorker discuss the NFL’s conference championship games and Tom Brady’s (probable) retirement. Then, they talk about Rafael Nadal’s record-setting Australian Open victory. Finally, Grant Wahl joins Josh and Stefan to assess the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s frigid loss to Canada.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Bill Barnwell’s ESPN piece on how the Chiefs blew it (and the Bengals won it).

• Alex Kirshner in Slate: “Cooper Kupp Didn’t Come Out of Nowhere”

• ESPN broke the news of Tom Brady’s retirement. The AP reported that Brady has told the Bucs that he’s still deciding whether to come back.

• Ben Rothenberg’s pre-tournament interview with Rafael Nadal, who talked about his low expectations for the Australian Open.

• Daniil Medvedev’s meltdown during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

• Follow Grant Wahl on Twitter and subscribe to his newsletter, Fútbol with Grant Wahl.

• After the U.S. men’s national soccer team lost to Canada in World Cup qualifying, Wahl offered three thoughts on the game and examined the team’s troubling lack of offense.

• U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter defended the team’s play, calling it “dominant.”

• Eric Betts asks in Slate: “How Did Canada’s Men’s Soccer Team Get This Good?”

• In the New York Times, James Wagner dissected Canada’s rise to regional preeminence, ahead of Mexico and the United States.

• The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio wrote that Canada is playing like it’s having fun while the U.S. is not.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Nick Willis:

Stefan and Josh’s Nick Willis: An interview with listener Steve Jacobs, whose goofy sports idea—multi-puck hockey overtime—outpolled The Scramble, a cap on 3-point shots, and losing an out for every three strikeouts.

On this week’s bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Louisa Thomas discuss Ash Barty’s Australian Open win and the journey of her American opponent, Danielle Collins.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.