Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by the New York Times’ John Branch to discuss Chinese-American skier Eileen Gu. They also talk about Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and ponder the 76ers’ Ben Simmons problem and the Nets’ various conundrums.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Follow John Branch on Twitter and buy his book Sidecountry.

• Branch’s profile of Eileen Gu.

• Justin Peters’ Olympics Jerk Watch on Gu for Slate.

• The American-born figure skater Zhu Yi is getting heavily criticized in China.

• Peng Shuai spoke with IOC officials, while accompanied by a Chinese minder.

• The Olympics and the Chinese government are cracking down on free speech in Beijing.

• In Slate, Jeremy Stahl wrote that Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL “is likely to expose the clear discrimination within the NFL’s hiring system.”

• Bomani Jones and Domonique Foxworth discussed the case on Jones’ ESPN podcast, “The Right Time.”

• The Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who identifies as multiracial.

• In the Washington Post, current and former Black coaches discussed bias in NFL hiring.

• The NFL and the Washington Commanders agreed not to disclose a report on the team’s culture of sexual harassment, which USA Today’s Doug Farrar wrote complicates the league’s pledge to investigate Flores’ allegations.

• ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne report that the Nets rejected the 76ers’ inquiries about James Harden.

• Shelburne’s feature on the 76ers’ Ben Simmons saga.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Isaiah Joe:

Joel’s Isaiah Joe: Jim Brown wasn’t just a college football and lacrosse star. He also played basketball at Syracuse.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, Josh, and John Branch discuss COVID and the Beijing Games and how extreme athletes handle fear.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.