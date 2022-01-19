Hang Up and Listen

The Ja Morant’s Moment Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend, Ja Morant, and nepotism in NFL coaching.

Episode Notes

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Then they talk about the rise of the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant. Finally, Defector’s Kalyn Kahler joins for a conversation about nepotism in NFL coaching.

• Defector’s Tom Ley: “That Was a Bad Weekend for Expanded Playoffs

• The Buffalo Bills had a perfect offensive game.

• Slate’s Jack Hamilton called Ja Morant “the NBA’s electrifying new superhero.”

Watch Ja Morant’s block. Then watch it again.

• The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver and Artur Galocha compare Morant’s block to LeBron James’ chasedown and Michael Jordan’s two-hand grab.

Shannon Brown’s rejection of Mario West.

• A compilation of Morant’s 360 layups.

Comparing the 22-year-old Morant to the 22-year-old Derrick Rose.

Should Morant have gone No. 1 in the NBA Draft over Zion Williamson?

Follow Kalyn Kahler on Twitter and read her Defector story on nepotism in NFL coaching.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Elmore Smith:

Josh’s Elmore Smith: What’s your goofiest sports take that you actually kind of believe? (hat tip to Mina Kimes)

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, Josh talk about their own goofy sports takes, including promotion and relegation in the NBA and killing the timeout.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.

