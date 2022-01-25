The Greatest Football Weekend Ever Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NFL playoffs, Lusia Harris, and Seven Games.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Athletic’s Lindsay Jones to discuss the NFL playoffs. Then, Ben Proudfoot joins for a conversation about Lusia Harris, the subject of his documentary short “The Queen of Basketball.” Finally, they speak with Oliver Roeder about his book Seven Games.
• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.
• Follow Lindsay Jones on Twitter and read her story on the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense.
• Josh’s Slate piece on the Chiefs’ instant classic victory over the Bills.
• Alex Kirshner in Slate on Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s surprising NFL triumphs.
• Kirshner on Tom Brady’s near-comeback against the Rams, which Brady had very little to do with.
• Follow Ben Proudfoot on Twitter and watch his documentary short on Lusia Harris, “The Queen of Basketball.”
• Harris’ New York Times obituary.
• Defector’s Maitreyi Anantharaman on Harris.
• Follow Oliver Roeder on Twitter and buy his new book, Seven Games: A Human History.
• Read excerpts from Seven Games in the Wall Street Journal and Air Mail.
• In FiveThirtyEight, Roeder explored whether advances in computer software have made human players too good.
• In 2018, Roeder played a match against world chess champion Magnus Carlsen.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Denise Long:
Stefan and Josh’s Denise Long: A Final Four of goofy sports ideas: The Scramble, Multi-Puck Overtime, Cap on Threes, Three Strikeouts and You’re Out an Out.
On this week’s bonus segment, Stefan and Josh continue their conversation with Oliver Roeder about his book Seven Games.
Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.