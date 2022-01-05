Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the College Football Playoff and bowl game opt-outs. ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel also joins for a conversation about Becky Hammon, who chose to leave the NBA to become the head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Finally, they talk about the life and legacy of John Madden.

• Slate’s Alex Kirshner says the College Football Playoff needs to get bigger.

• ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said “this era of player just doesn’t love football.”

• Before he got hurt, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral explained why he wasn’t opting out of the Sugar Bowl.

• Follow Mechelle Voepel on Twitter and read her stories about Becky Hammon’s hiring as head coach of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA and what it means for her aspirations to be a head coach in the NBA.

• Hammon’s current boss, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, and former players including Pau Gasol have praised her coaching ability.

• Hammon interviewed last summer for a head-coaching vacancy with the Portland Trail Blazers.

• Josh’s remembrance of John Madden.

• The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis on Madden’s genius.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Glenn Mistich:

Joel’s Glenn Mistich: Marcus Williamson revealed what college football takes from Black athletes. Does Travis Hunter’s decision to go to Jackson State point to another approach?

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss whether storming off the field will get Antonio Brown exiled from the NFL for good.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.