Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss Georgia’s win over Alabama in the college football title game. Then they break down the wild ride that was the Chargers-Raiders NFL regular-season finale. And tennis writer Ben Rothenberg helps unpack the saga of unvaccinated Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Alex Kirshner in Slate: “Georgia’s National Title Made an Old Strategy Look New Again”

• Kirshner called the Raiders’ 35-32 win over the Chargers on Sunday “one of the strangest games in the NFL’s modern history.”

• In ESPN, Bill Barnwell absolved the Chargers for a curious timeout during overtime.

• The Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Beaton explained how the game was a classic example of “the prisoner’s dilemma.”

• At the World Cup in 1982, West Germany and Austria engineered a mutually favorable result in a game that became known as the Disgrace of Gijón.

• Follow Ben Rothenberg on Twitter and subscribe to his podcast, No Challenges Remaining.

• A judge in Melbourne, Australia, ordered Novak Djokovic released from immigration detention, increasing his likelihood of competing in the Australian Open.

• In Slate, Rothenberg wrote that the “only place most Australians want to see Djokovic right now, it’s clear, is on a flight home.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Brian Cooney:

Stefan’s Brian Cooney: Picking the Sports Word of the Year: Twisties? Tokyo 2020? Bishop Sycamore?

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, Josh talk about the NFL’s annual ritual of firing head coaches the day after the end of the regular season.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.