Josh Levin and Joel Anderson are joined by ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz to talk about Christmas Day in the NBA. Washington Post health reporter Dan Diamond also joins to discuss the past, present, and future of COVID in sports. Finally, Josh, Joel, and Stefan Fatsis interview Mitchell S. Jackson about his award-winning story on Ahmaud Arbery and running while Black.

• Kevin Arnovitz’s ESPN story on the Warriors and the Suns.

• ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Baxter Holmes on the NBA’s push to get through the omicron surge.

Joe Johnson and Lance Stephenson are among the players signed to NBA hardship deals.

Follow Dan Diamond on Twitter and read his viral Facebook post on omicron.

• Diamond on the Ivy League’s sports shutdown.

Follow Mitchell S. Jackson on Twitter.

• Jackson’s Runner’s World story on Ahmaud Arbery, “Twelve Minutes and a Life

• Jackson’s follow-up story, “Ahmaud Arbery and the White Man’s Justice

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Mario Elie:

Josh’s Mario Elie: We should all be paying attention to the Washington Post’s reporting on Daniel Snyder and the Washington Football Team.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Josh, and Kevin Arnovitz discuss the logic of breaking up NBA contenders and whether an in-season NBA tournament is going to happen.

Podcast production and edit by Kevin Bendis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.

