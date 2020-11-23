Joel Anderson and Josh Levin are joined by Yahoo’s Seerat Sohi to talk about the latest NBA transactions. Jessica Luther then joins Joel, Josh, and Stefan Fatsis to discuss Yahoo’s investigation into LSU’s mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations. Finally, Grant Wahl comes on to talk about American Prodigy, his new podcast on soccer phenom Freddy Adu.

• The latest news on NBA free agency and trades.

• Sohi’s piece for Yahoo Sports on the sadness of Klay Thompson’s latest season-ending injury.

• Read USA Today’s investigation and follow-up stories by Luther, Nancy Armour, and Kenny Jacoby into LSU’s failures to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against football players and other students.

• Luther also has reported on sexual assault at Baylor and Texas A&M, and is the author of Unsportsmanlike Conduct: College Football and the Politics of Rape.

• By the time he was 14, Adu had dazzled in the under-17 world championship, filmed a soft-drink commercial with Pele, and been profiled by 60 Minutes.

• In Sports Illustrated, Wahl profiled Adu at 13 and 14 years old. He also wrote the magazine’s 2002 cover story about a 17-year-old LeBron James.

• Stefan wrote about the young Adu for the Wall Street Journal.

• In the Washington Post, Steven Goff chronicled the marketing whirlwind of Adu’s first professional season.

• Last month, Adu signed to play with a third-division team in Sweden.

Joel’s JoJo: Corner Canyon High School won a Utah state football championship. It was also featured in the New York Times after having a COVID outbreak.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel and Josh talk about Taysom Hill’s debut as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.