Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the Broncos playing without a quarterback and other NFL COVID chaos. They also discuss the life and death of soccer legend Diego Maradona. Finally, they assess the debut of kicker Sarah Fuller, the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game.

• How Kendall Hinton became the Broncos’ starting quarterback.

• Denver safety Kareem Jackson says the league made an example of the Broncos.

• The Baltimore Ravens’ outbreak is getting out of control.

• The San Francisco 49ers are without a home stadium due to Santa Clara County’s COVID restrictions.

• Soccer legend Diego Maradona died last week at age 60.

• Listen to Hang Up and Listen’s 2019 interview with Asif Kapadia, the director of the documentary film Diego Maradona.

• In the New York Times, Rory Smith wrote that Maradona “was not a bridge between eras. He was the zenith, the climax, the end.”

• Eric Betts’ remembrance of Maradona for Slate.

• Gary Lineker describes watching Maradona’s magisterial pre-game juggling routine.

• Some more reflections and remembrances on Maradona’s life, times, brilliance, politics, and legacy.

• Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game.

• An ESPN piece on how Fuller came to kick for the Commodores.

• Video of Fuller’s kickoff.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Lucy Drapers:

Stefan’s Lucy Draper: On the “Greek Maradona,” Vasilis Hatzipanagis, a dribbling wizard whose career was shortchanged by politics, business, and the rules of his time.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss Mike Tyson fighting Roy Jones Jr., Jake Paul knocking out Nate Robinson, and other highlights/lowlights from this weekend’s pay-per-view boxing spectacle.

