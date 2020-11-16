Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by FanGraphs’ Meg Rowley to discuss the Marlins’ hiring of Kim Ng as baseball’s first woman general manager. They also talk about the putrid NFC East and why the sports world has failed to adjust as the COVID crisis worsens.

• The Miami Marlins made veteran baseball executive Kim Ng the sport’s first woman general manager.

• Rowley and Ben Lindbergh discuss the move on their podcast, Effectively Wild.

• Women sportswriters cheered Ng’s hiring.

• Ng was touted as baseball’s first possible female GM as far back as 1998 and interviewed for multiple job openings starting in 2005. On Monday, Ng said some of those interviews “probably weren’t on the up and up.”

• The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport gave Major League Baseball’s gender hiring practices a grade of C this year.

• The New York Giants might be the “least inferior team” in the horrible NFC East.

• The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman argues that it might be the worst NFL division ever.

• Slate’s Nick Greene says DeAndre Hopkins’ game-winning grab on Sunday was the best Hail Mary catch ever.

• It’s unclear whether the NFL and NCAA will be able to complete their seasons.

• A global health researcher told Slate’s Greene that the NBA’s restart plan is “crazy.”

• The Ivy League has cancelled its winter sports season.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Billy Evanses:

Josh’s Billy Evans: Olga Sharypova’s domestic abuse allegations against Alexander Zverev have been met by silence from the ATP and most of Zverev’s fellow tennis players. (Zverev denies those allegations.)

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh talked about rumors that James Harden wants to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets to team up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

