Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the differences between election TV and sports TV, and whether election forecasters should be criticized. They also compare how a great sports victory compares to a political one. And they discuss Notre Dame’s win over Clemson and the field-storming that followed.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Josh’s appreciation of Steve Kornacki.

• Joshua Keating in Slate: “The Problem Isn’t That the Polls Were Wrong. It’s That They Were Useless.”

• The Saints demolished Tom Brady and the Bucs 38-3.

• Notre Dame beat Clemson 47-40 in double overtime.

• Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly foresaw that Fighting Irish fans would storm the field.

• The game was played in the midst of a COVID spike in South Bend.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Alex Trebeks:

Stefan’s Alex Trebek: On 46-year Nebraska state senator Ernie Chambers, who fought for racial and social justice, saved the state’s split electoral college voting, and—long before it was common—endorsed paying college athletes.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh talk about the NBA’s plans for the 2020-2021 season and what challenges the league will face in a bubble-free world.

Podcast production and edit by Jasmine Ellis.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.