Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the likely (Clayton Kershaw) and unlikely (Brett Phillips) heroes of the 2020 World Series. ESPN’s Myron Medcalf also comes on to talk about how the pandemic is affecting college sports “have nots” like UC Riverside, which is considering dropping sports entirely. Finally, the hosts are joined by … a mystery guest!

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Josh’s Slate piece on World Series hero Brett Phillips.

• Phillips’ wife left the stadium early and missed his game-winning hit.

• Louisa Thomas’ New Yorker piece on Clayton Kershaw.

• Kershaw’s fastball velocity is up this year.

• Follow Myron Medcalf on Twitter.

• Medcalf’s ESPN.com piece on “UC Riverside and the terms of Division I survival in the season of COVID-19.”

• Medcalf on how the University of Hawai’i will play basketball this year.

• Spoiler alert: Here’s an article about our mystery guest.

• Spoiler alert, part 2: Our mystery guest was also discussed on SportsCenter.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Lee Hardmans:

Josh’s Lee Hardman: Andrew Giuliani’s failed lawsuit after he got kicked off the Duke University golf team. (And read Kent Babb’s profile of Giuliani in the Washington Post.)

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss the opening weekend of Big Ten football.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.