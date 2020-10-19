Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by the Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh to discuss the World Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. They also talk about the potential end of an analytics era, with Billy Beane reportedly leaving the Oakland A’s and Daryl Morey leaving his post with the Houston Rockets. Finally, they have a conversation about an Atlantic piece on how rich white parents are trying to use sports like squash to get their kids into Ivy League schools.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Shun Yamaguchis:

Joel’s Shun Yamaguchi: In praise of Derrick Henry, the rare star high school running back to become a star in the NFL.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss comments from Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird about why women’s soccer is more popular than women’s basketball.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.