Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about Jimmy Butler’s masterful performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. They also discuss the NFL’s first big coronavirus outbreak and the opening week of the baseball playoffs. Finally, they’re joined by Chantel Jennings of the Athletic for a conversation about the WNBA Finals.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Butler’s appearance on the Knuckleheads podcast.

• Butler is very good friends with Mark Wahlberg.

• Justin Peters’ Slate piece on standing outside Wrigley Field during Game 1 of the playoffs.

• Fifty-four percent of American televisions were tuned in to the first night World Series game in 1971.

• The COVID Marlins are still playing.

• Major League Baseball will allow fans to attend the National League Championship Series and World Series.

• New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the coronavirus and the team put people who had contact with him on a separate plane to Kansas City.

• Marc Zeno, of Marc Zeno’s paradox.

• After recording around 20 positive tests and closing their offices, the Tennessee Titans reported no positives for the first time in a week.

• The NFL is investigating whether members of the Titans organization violated the league’s coronavirus protocols.

• In Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio said the coronavirus incubation period remains the “donut hole” in the NFL’s protocols.

• The New Orleans Saints were up late before Sunday’s game after what proved to be a false positive test for a player.

• Follow Chantel Jennings on Twitter.

• Jennings’ piece in the Athletic on Breanna Stewart’s dominant performance in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

• Natalie Weiner in the New York Times on Sue Bird.

• The WNBA has devoted its season to social justice.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Gwendolyn Loyds:

Josh’s Gwendolyn Loyd: Norm Van Brocklin set the NFL record for single-game passing yardage way back in 1951. Why is it still standing?

Joel’s Gwendolyn Loyd: The Florida Gators paid tribute to Edward Aschoff, the former ESPN college football reporter, with a cardboard cutout during Florida’s 38-24 win over South Carolina on Saturday. Aschoff died Dec. 24, his 34th birthday, after suffering complications from pneumonia, which compounded previously undetected Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in his lungs. Donations to the Edward Aschoff Memorial Fund at UF’s College of Journalism and Communications can be made here.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, Josh, and the Athletic’s Chantel Jennings continue their conversation about the WNBA bubble and the league’s commitment to social justice.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.