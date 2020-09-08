Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver to talk about the NBA playoffs. Tennis player Noah Rubin also joins to discuss Novak Djokovic’s disqualification from the U.S. Open and Rubin’s Behind the Racquet initiative. Finally, Dom Cosentino of theScore comes on for a conversation about the start of the NFL season.

John Hollinger's piece in the Athletic on the Bucks' playoff demise.

• Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the U.S. Open after hitting a linesperson in the neck with a ball.

• The U.S. Open kept on changing its coronavirus rules.

• Rubin has signed on with Djokovic’s Professional Tennis Players Association.

• ESPN and the Wall Street Journal did features on Rubin’s Behind the Racquet initiative.

• The NFL season begins on Thursday. Some key storylines include Tom Brady moving to Tampa Bay, Cam Newton replacing him in New England, and the coronavirus.

• Just one NFL player tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, the league said on Tuesday.

• The league’s social-justice plans include painting “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” in the end zones.

• Sports Illustrated’s Jenny Vrentas wrote about why NFL owners might not be as sympathetic to in-season player protests as their NBA counterparts.

• In theScore, Cosentino argued that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has misrepresented the league’s record on responding to racial injustice.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Nalbandians:

Stefan’s Nalbandian: Four minutes after an epic collapse in the third round of the U.S. Open, Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas was tweeting his feelings.

On this week’s bonus segment, Josh and Stefan talk about the glut of sports in September and how they’re keeping tracking of it all.

