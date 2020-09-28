Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the NBA Finals matchup between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers. They also discuss why they’re watching college football and life inside the NHL bubble. Finally, they’re joined by Father Edwin Leahy to discuss the documentary series Benedict Men.

• Nick Greene in Slate: “The Miami Heat Invented the Superteam. Now, They’re a Super Team”

• Joel was disgusted with himself for watching college football.

• NHL players told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski that life inside the league’s bubbles has been “claustrophobic,” like a “prison,” and “not as advertised.”

• Ratings for the NHL playoffs are way down.

• The documentary Benedict Men

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Samardo Samuelses:

Stefan’s Samardo Samuels: The depiction of the relationship between the Black Chicago Bears star Gale Sayers, who died last week, and his white teammate Brian Piccolo in the 1971 movie Brian’s Song has not aged well.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh talk about the new golden age of American soccer players in Europe.

