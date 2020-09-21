Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the Lakers’ win over the Nuggets and the Seahawks’ win over the Patriots. They also discuss the Big Ten’s decision to play football this fall. Finally, Slate’s Jim Newell joins to assess U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

• Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.

• Watch Joel, Josh, Leon Neyfakh, and Noreen Malone in conversation about Slow Burn on Sept. 22.

• Barry Petchesky and Tom Ley in Defector on how the Seahawks stopped the Patriots’ last play and what Mason Plumlee was doing on Anthony Davis’ last shot.

• There has been no home court advantage in the NBA bubble.

• Ben Mathis-Lilley in Slate on the Big Ten’s decision to play football this fall.

• Follow Jim Newell on Twitter.

• After adding 40 pounds of muscle, Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open by six strokes.

• On NBC, analyst Paul Azinger said DeChambeau’s win was “validation on steroids” for the golfer. Azinger later said he wasn’t implying anything.

• DeChambeau’s trainer told ESPN that performance-enhancing drugs are “not even a thought in his head.”

• DeChambeau’s quirks include playing slowly; complaining about fire ants near his ball and a cameraman filming him after a bad shot; and saying he wants to live to “130 or 140.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly hydra goalies:

Joel’s hydra goalie: Jackson State hired Deion Sanders to be its new football coach. That’s a bad idea.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh talk about all the injuries in Week 2 of the NFL season.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.