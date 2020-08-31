Joel Anderson, Josh Levin, and special guest Vinson Cunningham of the New Yorker discuss the aftermath of last week’s NBA strike. They also talk about the life and legacy of Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson. Finally, the Athletic’s Lindsay Jones joins to assess the latest reporting on the toxic culture of the Washington football team.

Joel’s David Wingate: Remembering Cliff Robinson and the 1990-1991 Portland Trail Blazers.

On this week’s bonus segment, Joel, Josh, and Vinson discuss Jamal Murray, Donovan Mitchell, and the offensive excellence of the modern NBA.

