In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss how the sports world is reacting to the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. As part of that conversation, they’re joined by ESPN’s Myron Medcalf to talk about college sports, and who is and isn’t speaking out about racial injustice.

• Joel’s piece in Slate, “The Police Don’t Change.”

• Former NBA player Stephen Jackson spoke out after the killing of his “twin,” George Floyd.

• Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ statement after Floyd’s killing.

• Responses from Frances Tiafoe and the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

• In CNN, former NFL executive Joe Lockhart says NFL teams were “badly wrong” not to sign Colin Kaepernick.

• Medcalf’s ESPN piece about basketball coach LeVelle Moton calling out his white colleagues for staying silent on racial injustice.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Joe Gans:

Joel’s Joe Gans: George Floyd was a high school athlete in Houston and a part of the city’s rap scene.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh are joined by ESPN’s Myron Medcalf for a discussion about life in Minnesota before and after George Floyd’s killing.

