In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the National Football League’s about-face on the rights of its players to advocate peacefully against racism and police brutality. They also assess the different roads taken by the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball to returning to play. Finally, they interview Bao Nguyen, the director of the new documentary Be Water, about the life of martial arts movie legend Bruce Lee.

• The New York Times featured Joel in a story about reporters who covered the protests in Ferguson, Mo., and ran a photo of Joel wearing a Houston Oilers cap.

• NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

• In Slate, Joel wrote that that Goodell’s new stance is“a morally bankrupt commitment to shifting with the winds of what its white fans find acceptable.”

• Goodell spoke after NFL social media staffers produced a powerful video featuring players. The Washington Post reported that Goodell didn’t consult the league’s 32 owners.

• After he was criticized by teammates, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized for saying that he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States or our country.”

• Continuing months of back and forth, Major League Baseball made a new proposal to its players union about holding a 2020 season.

• ESPN’s Buster Olney wrote that the two sides have “generated more disgust than inspiration.”

• The NBA and its players, meanwhile, reached an agreement to resume play at Walt Disney World.

• Watch Be Water, director Bao Nguyen’s new ESPN 30 for 30 documentary about Bruce Lee.

• Jack Hamilton reviewed Be Water in Slate.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Mantis, the 5th-floor Guardians:

Josh and Joel’s Mantis, the 5th Floor Guardian: In praise of Martellus Bennett’s Twitter thread on Drew Brees and the NFL. Plus: What does Florida State football player Marvin Wilson’s tweet about his coach Mike Norvell say about the state of college sports?

Stefan’s Mantis, the 5th Floor Guardian: Paul Warech’s obituary said it was “widely surmised” that he could have played in the majors. His family explains why.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh continue their conversation about Roger Goodell, Drew Brees, the NFL, and peaceful protest.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.